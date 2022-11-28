Class 2 student mowed down by SUV allegedly belonging to BJP MP in UP’s Basti

A nine-year-old boy was killed after being allegedly hit by an SUV which was part of the convoy of BJP MP Harish Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti Saturday. The accident took place around 200 metre away from the victim’s house when the boy, a student of Class 2, was returning home from school, said the police.

An FIR was lodged Sunday against two white-coloured Fortuners belonging to Harish Dwivedi at the City Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the victim’s father Shatrughan Rajbhar. The case has been filed under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the police. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava said the First Information Report into the matter has been lodged at the Kotwali police station.

Abhishek was the only son of Shatrughan Rajbhar, 38, who works as a labourer. Shatrughan has three daughters.

Circle Officer, Basti, Alok Prasad said, “The deceased’s family alleged that the accident took place with a Fortuner vehicle in which a public representative was present. We are trying to trace the driver and vehicle involved in the accident.”

Abhishek Rajbhar’s uncle Pradeep Kumar Rajbhar accused the police of not taking action against the lawmaker. “We have provided footage of CCTV installed near the spot in which people are seen running towards the spot soon after hearing a huge sound. In another footage, the large sound can be heard soon after the white colour Fortuner passes through the spot,” said Pradeep, who is the elder brother of Shatrughan.

He added, “In another video, which is around a kilometre away from the accident spot, MP Harish Dwivedi and his associates can be seen inspecting both the Fortuners. The bumper of the SUV got damaged. We are surprised to see the attitude of our MP Harish Dwivedi who did not bother to stop when his vehicle hit the boy. I have provided all footage to the police to take action on them.”

Advertisement

“Being the only son, the family had high hope for Abhishek,” said Pradeep, who is also a labourer.

Pradeep Kumar said Abhishek along with other children was returning home from school at around 3 pm on Saturday when he was hit by a speeding Fortuner near a petrol pump in the Kotwali area. “The two Fortuners belonging to MP Harish Dwivedi were coming from the Manori area of the city and were involved in the accident. Locals rushed Abhishek to the district hospital where doctors referred him to a higher centre. Abhishek died on way to the hospital,” said Pradeep.

“Locals told us that boy was hit by the two Fortuners belonging to MP Harish Dwivedi. We believe had MP Harish Dwivedi stopped at the site and sent the boy to a hospital on time, his life could have been saved,” said Pradeep.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two-time MP Dwivedi could not be contacted for his comments. His associate, who picked up his phone, said he had to go to Bihar.

Dwivedi, former state president of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha, won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014.