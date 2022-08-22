Student found hanging at Saifai Medical College hostel; CM seeks report

A first-year medical student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at Saifai Medical College in Etawah on Saturday evening. Police said they have not found any suicide note.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Etawah) Jai Prakash Singh said the autopsy report has concluded that the cause of death is hanging.

Himanshu Gupta (21), who hails from Gorakhpur, joined the medical college this February.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the student’s death within 24 hours.

Police sources said the investigators have found some messages saved on the student’s cellphone and a team of forensic experts are examining them.

According to police, the matter came to light when a hosteller went to Himanshu’s room to ask him to join him for dinner. “He made several knocks on his door, but Himanshu did not respond. He then informed other students and the security guard. When the door of the room was brought down, they found the body of Himanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. On getting information, a police team reached the hostel and brought down the body,” SHO (Safai) Ramesh Singh said, adding the motive for taking such an extreme step was not yet clear.