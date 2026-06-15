Strengthen AIMIM than relying on bigger parties: Asaduddin Owaisi sounds UP poll bugle from Bahraich

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bahraich, calling for the creation of an independent political leadership for Muslims and other marginalised communities.

He also announced AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali as the party’s candidate from Bahraich’s Matera Assembly constituency.

Addressing a rally in what is considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold, Owaisi urged voters to strengthen AIMIM in UP rather than relying on leaders elected from larger parties. He criticized the SP’s local leadership and claimed the AIMIM would significantly alter the political landscape in both Bahraich and UP ahead of the next Assembly elections. “Aane wale Vidhan Sabha chunav mein apni ek siyasi leadership ko banana padega (In the coming Assembly elections, we will have to build our own political leadership)”, Owaisi said.