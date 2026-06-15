Strengthen AIMIM than relying on bigger parties: Asaduddin Owaisi sounds UP poll bugle from Bahraich

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All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bahraich, calling for the creation of an independent political leadership for Muslims and other marginalised communities.
He also announced AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali as the party’s candidate from Bahraich’s Matera Assembly constituency.
Addressing a rally in what is considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold, Owaisi urged voters to strengthen AIMIM in UP rather than relying on leaders elected from larger parties. He criticized the SP’s local leadership and claimed the AIMIM would significantly alter the political landscape in both Bahraich and UP ahead of the next Assembly elections. “Aane wale Vidhan Sabha chunav mein apni ek siyasi leadership ko banana padega (In the coming Assembly elections, we will have to build our own political leadership)”, Owaisi said.
Invoking the Constitution and B. R. Ambedkar, he argued that political empowerment was essential for securing social and economic justice.
“Agar hum samaji aur maashi insaaf ko hasil karna chahte hain to pehle siyasi insaaf hona chahiye” (If we want to achieve social and economic justice, political justice must come first), he said.
Owaisi appealed to supporters to use their votes to strengthen their own political representation and leadership.
Positioning AIMIM as a potential partner in efforts to challenge the BJP, Owaisi said the responsibility of opposing the ruling party could not rest solely with Muslims. However, he maintained that any alliance would have to be based on dignity and meaningful political participation. “Agar koi BJP ko rokna chahta hai, AIMIM unka saath dene ko taiyyar hai” (If anyone wants to stop the BJP, AIMIM is ready to support them), he said. He added that future political cooperation would require respect and a share in decision-making rather than symbolic support.
He also accused BJP governments of disproportionately targeting minorities through bulldozer demolitions and police encounters. Referring to UP’s encounter policy, he claimed that more than 17,000 encounters had taken place and argued that governance should be based on the rule of law rather than the use of force. Owaisi further questioned the state government’s stance on cow protection, alleging a contradiction between political rhetoric and the state’s meat export industry.
Invoking Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, he also commented on the Sambhal mosque controversy and defended the right to express religious identity. The AIMIM leader criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over recent political remarks and raised the issue of justice for victims of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. He rejected SP’s allegations that AIMIM’s presence benefits the BJP electorally.
“Samajwadi Party leaders have started saying that Owaisi’s arrival benefits the BJP”, he said.
Targeting local SP leadership, he questioned the performance of former MLA Yasir Shah and his family, claiming voters had supported them for decades without receiving adequate development in return.
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