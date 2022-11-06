Stray cattle menace: UP district conducting headcount to check abandonment of cows Shahjahanpur

To address the menace of stray cattle causing road accidents and damaging crops, the Shahjahanpur district administration in Uttar Pradesh is conducting a census to ascertain the number of cattle in each village and household.

The exercise will help keep a tab on the cattle population and track if any household has abandoned cows after they stopped giving milk, an official said, adding that explanation would be sought from such households.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Shyam Bahadur Singh said the government has set up cowsheds but many families still don’t take their cattle to these facilities and abandon them instead.

There are 56 ‘gaushalas’ in Shahjahanpur housing 12,669 cows, he told PTI. Four more cowsheds are being built — one in each block.

“I have directed (government) employees that they should speak to villagers in their respective areas and discourage them from abandoning their cattle when they stop giving milk,” he said.

“A survey is underway to determine the number of cows in a village and with a household and whether any of them has been set free after they stopped producing milk. Explanation will be sought from those abandoning their cattle,” the CDO said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai said stray cattle are causing road accidents.

Instructions have been given to police stations that along with the persons injured in accidents, the injured cows should also be taken care of.

The police officer also said strict action is taken against cattle smuggler and those indulging in cow slaughter in the district.

Many farmers narrated their woes over the stray cattle menace.

“I have six acres of land and there are eight members in my family. Women take care of crops after doing household chores during the day and men guard the crop from stray cattle at night,” said Sarvesh Kumar Kashyap, a farmer of Kakar Katha village in the Mirzapur police station area.

Farmers often burst crackers to drive away a herd of stray cattle.

The menace of stray cattle has even forced many farmers to change crops.

Bhagat Kumar Sharma, a marginal farmer of Manihar village in the Allahganj area, said that till a few years ago he used to cultivate gram peas and tur (pigeon pea) in large quantities, but these crops are easily ruined by stray cattle.

“More and more farmers are now opting for wheat, sugarcane and paddy only,” he said.

Rajesh Yadav, a former MLA of the Miranpur Katra assembly constituency, said he travels 35 km to Shahjahanpur city from his village Shivra everyday and witnesses road accidents caused by stray cattle.

“Just a few days ago two bullocks came on the road fighting each other and hit my car, due to which myself and two other persons were injured,” he said.

Dhruv Singh, a farmer of Shehmau area, said, “I have an eatery on the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur road. I encounter people and stray cattle being injured in road accidents almost daily.” Avnish Kumar Gangwar, the executive officer of Miranpur Katra Nagar Panchayat through which the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway and the Bareilly-Kanpur State Road pass, said on an average a couple of cattle-related road accidents occur daily.