Strategy meeting in poll run-up, BJP to hold 6 yatras

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Tuesday decided to take out six yatras in the state to reach out to people in all the 403 Assembly constituencies.

The decision on yatras was taken in a party meeting attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The BJP will reach out to people of Uttar Pradesh by taking out six yatras across the state for the 2022 Assembly elections. Through these yatras, party will tell the masses about the achievements works of the Central government done in seven-and-a-half years and the UP government’s works in the past five years,” Adityanath said in the meeting.

“With the strength of party workers and blessings of the people, the BJP is going to form the government once again with 300 plus seats,” Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted.

Sources said that the party has planned to launch yatras before December 15 and conclude them before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

A BJP leader said that details like routes and venues of public meetings during the yatra were being finalised.

In run-up to the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had then also launched its election campaign by taking out four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ across the state against the then Samajwadi Party government. The BJP and its allies had collectively won 325 out of the 403 Assembly seats five years ago.