Stop attack on Assam Muslims, release clerics: AMU students

A protest march was taken out by students of Aligarh Muslim University on the campus, demanding an “immediate halt to attack on Muslims of Assam” and objecting to the arrests of Muslim preachers in Uttar Pradesh.

At least two persons were killed and several injured during clashes between police and “encroachers” during an eviction driver in Assam’s Darrang district on Friday.

Imran Khan, a research scholar in the Computer Science Department of AMU, said students gathered against the “witchhunt” of Muslim clerics and preachers in the state.

“We gathered inside the university campus and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, which was addressed to the President of India,” said Khan, who was among the protesters.

The memorandum read, “…we hereby state that the recent arrests of propagators of Islam, including but not limited to Maulana Kalim Siddiqui and Dr Umar Gautam as well as the killing of hapless Muslims of Assam along with their forceful eviction is unacceptable to the Muslims of India and enrages the community.” Siddiqui and Gautam along with others were arrested for alleged illegal conversion.

In the memorandum, students also demanded compensation for those who had suffered losses in Assam.

Shafe Kidwai, in charge of AMU’s public relations, said the protest march from Jama Masjid in AMU to Bab-e-Syed Gate was peaceful. “It happened within the campus, and the students submitted a memorandum to the city magistrate,” said Kidwai.