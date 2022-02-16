Stones pelted at Union minister Baghel’s convoy in UP, probe on

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS allegedly pelted stones at the convoy of Union minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel when it was passing through Atikulapur village in Mainpuri on Tuesday evening, police said.

No one was injured in the incident but the vehicle in which the minister was travelling was among those targeted, they added. The suspects also hit some of the vehicles with sticks before fleeing, sources said.

A police team soon reached the spot. Two vehicles were damaged in the incident, they said.

Satya Pal Singh, who is the MP from Agra, is contesting the Assembly elections from Karhal seat against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Circle Officer, Karhal (Mainpuri), Ashok Kumar said the minister’s convoy was returning from Kabrai village at the time of the incident. He claimed that the suspects raised slogans in favour of Samajwadi Party. “The minister and his supporters were going to Atikulapur village. The minister is safe,” added Kumar.

No FIR was filed till late evening on Tuesday. However, a police officer said a complaint was submitted against two named and several unidentified persons. No arrests have been made yet.