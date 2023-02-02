Stones for Ayodhya Ram temple reach from Nepal after a week’s travel

Two massive Shaligram stones that are likely to be used to make idols for the Ram temple in Ayodhya reached the city late on Wednesday after a week-long road journey from Nepal’s Janakpur.

Both stones, one weighing 31 tonnes and the other 15 tonnes, were placed at Ramsevakpuram in Ayodhya where 51 saints offered prayers in a ceremony organised to celebrate their arrival. Ramsevakpuram is the site where pink sandstones are being cut and carved to make structures for the Ram temple.

Taken from the Gandaki river in Nepal, the stones were dispatched from Janakpur on January 26 on a truck. While police personnel guarded the stones, a poster in front of the truck read ‘Shila Shobha Yatra’. Upon arrival in Ayodhya, and en route in places like Gorakhpur, Kushinagar etc., people welcomed the stones by offering flowers and bursting firecrackers.

“The stones being brought from Janakpur, Nepal for the idol of Lord Shri Ram reached Ayodhya today after passing through many cities. Feeling happy with the unwavering devotion and faith of all the Rambhakts,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, set up by the Centre to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rai, along with trust member Anil Mishra, welcomed the stones at Ramsevakpuram.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anil Mishra said that the priests of Janaki temple have brought the Shaligram stones. “But no decision has been taken so far about the use of these stones,” Mishra said. However, sources said that the priests of Janaki temple have expressed a wish that these stones should be used for making the idol of Lord Ram.

A few weeks earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram temple will be ready on January 1, 2024.

On the ground, the work is moving at a fast pace to ensure that the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple is completed by October this year so it can be opened for devotees by installing the idol of Lord Ram between December 21, 2023, and January 14, 2024. At Ram Janmabhoomi where the Ram temple is being built, over 550 workers are working in two shifts daily to meet the deadline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the temple in August 2020.