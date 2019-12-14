Stir seeking rollback of law peaceful across state

AIMIM members protest in Lucknow, Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) AIMIM members protest in Lucknow, Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Protests, largely peaceful, were held at several places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the new Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protesters submitted letters to district and local administrations demanding rollback of the new citizenship law.

A nationwide protest call was given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday, after which district magistrates and superintendents of police were issued instructions to stay on high alert and maintain law and order.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said that small protests were held in some districts and memoranda against the new law were submitted to the local administration. “No law and order situation was reported anywhere. All protests were peaceful. In most districts, people raised some slogans after Friday prayers inside mosques. In Saharanpur and Aligarh, however, huge protests were held, but they largely remained peaceful,” said Kumar.

In Lucknow, a protest was held in the Chowk area after the afternoon prayers on Friday by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for around two hours.

Lucknow AIMIM chief Kashif Ahmed said that people from all walks of life participated in the protest, which concluded peacefully on Friday.

Additional SP (West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi confirmed that the protest was peaceful. “The protest saw participation from around 2,500 people. A protest march was held from Ghanta Ghar in Chowk and ended at Teele Waali masjid,” said Tripathi.

In Saharanpur, people submitted memoranda to the local administration at six places. No violence was reported anywhere in the district, said Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P.

“There were peaceful protests under the banner of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the district,” said the SSP.

