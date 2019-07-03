Stir over Jharkhand lynching: Six FIRs registered in UP, 760 booked for Agra protests

THE POLICE Tuesday registered six FIRs against protesters in Agra who had taken out a march Monday against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. The cases were registered on charges of attack on policemen, rioting, vandalism and dacoity at the shops during the protest. While five FIRs were filed at Mantola police station, another one each was registered at Nai ki Mandi police station.

The police have booked at least 700 unidentified persons and nearly 60 named persons in the FIRs. Police had arrested 14 of the accused till Tuesday evening.

Three FIRs were filed based on complaints of sub-inspectors, the remaining have been lodged by the traders whose shops and business establishments were allegedly targeted by the protesters.

SHO of Mantola police station, Shailendra Kumar Sharma, claimed that the protest turned violent after the protesters submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate (DM). “The DM accepted the memorandum and the gathering was dispersed. After this, the protesters turned violent,” the SHO added.

The protest was organised under the banner of ‘Alpsankyak Morcha’ involving some local outfits, said the SHO.

One of the complaints, which named 20 named and 50-60 unidentified persons lodged by sub-inspector Veer Singh Yadav of Mantola police station, alleged that the rioters pelted stones at the police team and tried forcing closure of shops at Sadar Bhatti chauraha. When police tried to stop them, they pelted stones at the policemen with an intention to kill. They tried to loot the property from shops and also issued life threats to the shopkeepers. The shopkeepers had to escape to save themselves,” the complaint alleged.