scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

On August 29, Richard Barlow, the head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission in New Delhi; and Bhavana Vij, senior political economic adviser, visited the AU campus.

According to sources, among the alumna of the UK government-funded programme for young Indians was former AU student union leader Richa Singh, a beneficiary of one of the leadership programmes in the UK. (File Photo)

More than a week after a senior official of the British High Commission in New Delhi visited the Allahabad University and met students, the central university has raised concern over the visit in a letter to the Union Education Ministry, alleging that the diplomat’s visit and his interaction with students “intensified” the ongoing agitations on the campus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Allahabad University (AU) administration said: “Reports in the press brought to the notice of the university administration that two officials of the British High Commission had come to the university and contacted students in various departments through some so-called student leaders and made provocative statements among the students on some controversial topics, including the issue of students’ union.”

“As a result, students have been agitating and protesting in and around the university on the issue of fee hike. These High Commission officials neither contacted any university official nor informed them about their visit to the campus and nor sought any permission,” the AU administration said.

On August 29, Richard Barlow, the head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission in New Delhi; and Bhavana Vij, senior political economic adviser, visited the AU campus. During the three-day visit to Prayagraj, the officials held informal interaction with “an alumna of a UK Government-funded programme for young Indians”, and met officials of the UP government and district administration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

Speaking to The Indian Express, AU Public Relations Officer Jaya Kapoor said: “It is a sad incident as there are certain protocols, which should have been followed while visiting the campus. We came to know through newspapers that they spoke on some sensitive issues like the students’ union. After their visit, the protests against the fee hike intensified and that drew our attention. They (British diplomats) did not meet university officials. Only meeting the volatile groups of students put them under a scanner. Therefore, we have written to the Union Education Ministry, raising concern over the incident. It is upon them to initiate further action.”

The British High Commission spokesperson said, “The British High Commission meets and engages with a range of individuals and organisations as part of the UK’s work in India. We cannot comment further on the content or specific aspects of private meetings.”

More from Lucknow

According to sources, among the alumna of the UK government-funded programme for young Indians was former AU student union leader Richa Singh, a beneficiary of one of the leadership programmes in the UK. Richa, the first women students’ union president at AU, has been associated with the Samajwadi Party. “I was contacted by the (British embassy) officials who wanted to visit the old campus building and interact with students as they run several programmes for students.” Richa said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:27:45 am
Next Story

Adampur gateway to Haryana, give us a chance: Kejriwal

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement