Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

More than a week after a senior official of the British High Commission in New Delhi visited the Allahabad University and met students, the central university has raised concern over the visit in a letter to the Union Education Ministry, alleging that the diplomat’s visit and his interaction with students “intensified” the ongoing agitations on the campus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Allahabad University (AU) administration said: “Reports in the press brought to the notice of the university administration that two officials of the British High Commission had come to the university and contacted students in various departments through some so-called student leaders and made provocative statements among the students on some controversial topics, including the issue of students’ union.”

“As a result, students have been agitating and protesting in and around the university on the issue of fee hike. These High Commission officials neither contacted any university official nor informed them about their visit to the campus and nor sought any permission,” the AU administration said.

On August 29, Richard Barlow, the head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission in New Delhi; and Bhavana Vij, senior political economic adviser, visited the AU campus. During the three-day visit to Prayagraj, the officials held informal interaction with “an alumna of a UK Government-funded programme for young Indians”, and met officials of the UP government and district administration.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AU Public Relations Officer Jaya Kapoor said: “It is a sad incident as there are certain protocols, which should have been followed while visiting the campus. We came to know through newspapers that they spoke on some sensitive issues like the students’ union. After their visit, the protests against the fee hike intensified and that drew our attention. They (British diplomats) did not meet university officials. Only meeting the volatile groups of students put them under a scanner. Therefore, we have written to the Union Education Ministry, raising concern over the incident. It is upon them to initiate further action.”

The British High Commission spokesperson said, “The British High Commission meets and engages with a range of individuals and organisations as part of the UK’s work in India. We cannot comment further on the content or specific aspects of private meetings.”

According to sources, among the alumna of the UK government-funded programme for young Indians was former AU student union leader Richa Singh, a beneficiary of one of the leadership programmes in the UK. Richa, the first women students’ union president at AU, has been associated with the Samajwadi Party. “I was contacted by the (British embassy) officials who wanted to visit the old campus building and interact with students as they run several programmes for students.” Richa said.