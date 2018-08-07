Sting operation: Three Agra cops suspended for discussing ‘fake encounters’

In the clip, S-I Sarvesh Kumar is purportedly heard explaining how to “fix” innocent people in a case and also getting them killed in encounters. (Representational Image) In the clip, S-I Sarvesh Kumar is purportedly heard explaining how to “fix” innocent people in a case and also getting them killed in encounters. (Representational Image)

Three Agra policemen were suspended on Monday after they were allegedly caught on camera speaking about fake encounters, in a sting operation by a television news channel. They were also allegedly heard talking about framing innocent people in cases, police said.

The suspended officers were identified as Station House Officer (SHO) of Basai Jagner police station, Jagdamba Prasad, Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh of the same police station, and Sub-Inspector Sarvesh Kumar posted at Chitrahat police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Amit Pathak said, “The three policemen were caught on camera talking about wrongdoings including framing people. They have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.”

In the clip, S-I Sarvesh Kumar is purportedly heard explaining how to “fix” innocent people in a case and also getting them killed in encounters. He is also allegedly heard saying that the same could cost around Rs 5-6 lakh or above.

SHO Jagdamba Prasad is allegedly heard saying that the position of SO (station officer) is so tempting that one is ready to do anything for it, be it “killing or even bribing”.

Moreover, S-I Barbir Singh is purportedly heard saying he could do anything if he got the post of police station in-charge.

