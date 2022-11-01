STF starts probing graft, extortion charges against Kanpur University V-C

UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) is probing the role of the vice-chancellor of Kanpur’s Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in a case of extortion lodged against him and one of his allleged associates.

Police said CSJMU V-C Vinay Pathak and his associate Ajay Mishra (55) have been booked for allegedly extorting money from the complainant David Mario Dennis for approving bills related to conducting examinations at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra. Pathak had served as the officiating V-C of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra from January to September this year. Dennis’ firm Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd reportedly helps universities in conducting both pre and post-examination work.

Police said Mishra – who was arrested on Sunday – too owns firms which conduct examinations and other related works at various government universities in UP and other states.

“Denis has alleged that he has paid Rs 1.31 crore to Pathak this year through Mishra for clearing his pending bills,” they added. “Ajay Mishra was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. Pathak’s role is being probed and the next course of action would be taken on the basis of evidence found,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Avanishwar Chandra Srivastava, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

Police claimed to have recovered Rs 10 lakh from Mishra’s possession, which Dennis alleged was a part of the commission.