Step up surveillance, field visits to curb dengue: CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed nodal officers to make field visits to ensure implementation of dengue prevention measures in the state during a meeting with health department officials at his official residence.

The CM also called for stepping up surveillance efforts in affected areas. “All municipal corporations and local bodies of the state should conduct special campaigns for cleanliness, fogging and anti-larva spray,” he added. The chief minister also ordered that doctors and medicines should be available to ensure a patient who arrives at a hospital must receive the required care at all costs. On October 26, the CM had directed health department officials to take extra precautions to curb the spread of dengue.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also laid the foundation of a hostel for nursing college students on golden jubilee celebration of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. The hostel will have the capacity to accommodate 100 students.