Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Stay vigilant during festive season: UP CM to police, admin

Apart from Navratri which starts from Monday, several other festivals like Dussehra, Barawafat and Diwali would be celebrated over the next few weeks.  The chief minister directed the administration and police personnel to stay alert and to maintain vigil.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with senior police and  administrative officials via video conferencing to discuss law and order and, security arrangements ahead  of the festive season.

“Police  should increase foot patrolling. Extra vigil should be maintained for the safety of women, children and  senior citizens,” he said during the meeting.

The CM said, “Officials should communicate with Durga Puja committees to ensure that the idols are installed in safe places like public parks, so that traffic movement is not affected.”  Adityanath also directed state officials to ensure that makeshift ponds are set up for immersion of idols  as the rising water level of rivers might be unsafe for the public.

The chief minister also said that Ramlilas were a part of India’s ancient culture and a large number of  people attend them every year. “Ramlilas are staged till late night. In view of that situation, adequate  security arrangements should be made and patrolling should be increased,” CM said.

He directed officials to ensure that there are no unnecessary power cuts during the festive season and  that power is supplied according to the fixed roster.

The CM directed them to activate control rooms at  state, commissionerate and range level.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:56:01 am
