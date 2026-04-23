‘Stay on high alert around Labour Day’: Yogi warns officials against possible ‘industrial unrest’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior police and administration officials to be on a high alert around Labour Day on May 1, warning them against the possibility of fresh attempts to cause industrial unrest in the state.

Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, the CM instructed senior police officials, district magistrates and divisional commissioners to thwart any attempts at causing industrial unrest under any circumstances.

He discussed at length the recent incidents of violence in Noida and Greater Noida of Gautam Buddha Nagar district where “suspicious elements” were blamed for triggering the unrest.

The CM asked the officials to strengthen the intelligence system to prevent recurrence of unrest and maintain a close watch on large gatherings in and around industrial areas in their districts and jurisdictions.