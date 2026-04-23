‘Stay on high alert around Labour Day’: Yogi warns officials against possible ‘industrial unrest’

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior police and administration officials to be on a high alert around Labour Day on May 1, warning them against the possibility of fresh attempts to cause industrial unrest in the state.
Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, the CM instructed senior police officials, district magistrates and divisional commissioners to thwart any attempts at causing industrial unrest under any circumstances.
He discussed at length the recent incidents of violence in Noida and Greater Noida of Gautam Buddha Nagar district where “suspicious elements” were blamed for triggering the unrest.
The CM asked the officials to strengthen the intelligence system to prevent recurrence of unrest and maintain a close watch on large gatherings in and around industrial areas in their districts and jurisdictions.
The officials were asked to intensify checks and maintain high alert, especially from April 30 until May 1, with Labour Day falling on May 1.
The DMs and the SPs were also asked to monitor social media posts and take immediate preventive action to stop circulation of provocative, objectionable and aggressive messages.
The Chief Minister also called for increased vigilance, saying there were reports from some districts about attempts to incite caste conflicts.
Reviewing the availability of petroleum products in the market, Adityanath directed the officials that the general public be informed in this regard from time to time. The DMs were directed to hold regular meetings with representatives of petroleum companies to review supply and distribution, and that strict action be taken to curb black marketing and hoarding in the districts bordering Nepal.
He also issued detailed instructions regarding preparations, public facilities, and security arrangements for the Home Guards recruitment examination from April 25 to 27.
The CM noted that, for the first time, the examination is being conducted through the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, and therefore the officials concerned must exercise heightened vigilance. He was informed that the examination for 41,424 Home Guards posts will be conducted in two shifts across 74 districts.
The recently posted DMs were directed to ensure proper coordination with divisional commissioners and senior police officials at the ADG/IG level.
The CM said continuous monitoring of social media should be ensured, and immediate action be taken against those spreading rumours.
Also, keeping in mind the heatwave-like conditions over the past few days, the Chief Minister directed special inspections of all ammunition depots and firecracker factories to eliminate any risk of mishaps and ensure strict compliance with safety standards.
Over concerns related to smart electricity metres, he said an expert committee has been constituted and a report on the matter will be made available soon.
Electricity distribution corporations and the power corporation were directed to organise week-long special camps at the feeder level in all districts to resolve consumer complaints on the spot.
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