Stay alert during Kanwar Yatra, Bakrid: CM to police

AT a review meeting on law and order during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and Bakrid festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the police to stay alert on these occasions and take strict action against those issuing “mischievous statements”.

In a press release, the state government said the Kanwar Yatra is taken out by the pilgrims in the month of Sawan starting July 14. “The Sawan Mela will begin in Ayodhya on July 31. Bakrid will be celebrated before that and the month of Muharram will be starting in the meantime. In view of these festivals, the CM in the meeting said that this time would be very sensitive and officials need to stay alert,” the release said.

In the meeting that was held via video conferencing with the administration and police officials, the CM said that traffic remained unaffected on “Alvida ki namaz” and Eid recently and their efforts were appreciated across the country. Same arrangements will have to be followed on Bakrid too, he said.

“The officials should maintain dialogue with clerics and prominent personalities and hold peace meetings. The site for sacrifices on Bakrid should be earmarked in advance and they should not be permitted in prohibited places. To ensure peace and harmony on festivals, strict action should be taken under zero tolerance policy against those issuing mischievous statements,” Adityanath asserted.

The Kanwar Yatra was a matter of faith with dance and songs being its integral parts traditionally, he claimed. “The pilgrims should not be harassed. It should be ensured that the volume of music is within set limits and only religious songs are played. There should be no display of arms during religious processions. There should no such incident that hurts sentiments of the people of other religions,” the CM said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Respecting the sentiments of pilgrims, sale and purchase of meat should not be allowed in the open on the Kanwar Yatra routes,” Adityanath said, ordering availability of streetlights on the yatra routes. Health posts should also be set up. The Ghaziabad-Haridwar route becomes busy due to the Kanwar Yatra, he said.

The CM directed the officials to speak to their counterparts in neighbouring states to make necessary traffic diversions. It would be better to keep the Basti-Ayodhya route closed for normal traffic except essential services on special days when the number of pilgrims surge, he further said.