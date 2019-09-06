Stay alert against govt actions: Mayawati to party

Urging party workers to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the upcoming Assembly bypolls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday told party leaders to be “very careful and not do anything that will give a chance to the government to target them in a malicious manner for political vendetta”.

Advertising

Mayawati held a meeting of the office-bearers, including district presidents, Assembly constituency in-charge and leaders of the state and national units in Lucknow, and reviewed the party’s functioning at the grassroots level.

“In the country and especially Uttar Pradesh, the government’s failures and its indifferent attitude have drawn the attention of the country and the world. The government has failed to control incidents of deaths due to mob violence and lawlessness. Hence, the BSP chief has instructed party workers and leaders to be very careful and not do anything that will give a chance to the government to target them in a malicious manner for political vendetta,” a statement issued by the party chief said.

She also instructed party leaders that case of mob lynching, caste-based discrimination and torture, harassment of women have troubled the country and the state and they (workers and leaders) should not break any rule under IPC section 144.

Advertising

The BSP chief appealed to party leaders to extend their full support to the candidates for the upcoming bypolls. “According to a special strategy, for the bypolls, most of the candidates fielded by the party are experienced leaders. Mayawati has appealed to all leaders and workers to ensure a win for these leaders,” the statement added.

In the statement issued to the media, Mayawati slammed the BJP government over joblessness, saying that despite several reserved posts lying vacant, people belonging to the Dalit, tribal and backward categories don’t have jobs. “It seems that the BJP is making the same mistakes that the Congress had made in the past. It was because people were fed up of the Congress that they lost power,” she told party workers and leaders.

A district chief of the party, who attended the meeting on Thursday, told The Indian Express that the BSP chief has asked all those present in the meeting to ensure the party becomes stronger on the ground. “We have been told to go to each booth and ensure that the party’s organisation is strong. The focus of the meeting was upcoming bypolls, but we have been asked to work in a manner that strengthens the party for the future. Behenji (Mayawati) has told us to ensure each of our candidates wins the byelection by a considerable number of votes,” said the district chief.

Another party leader who was present at the meeting said that Mayawati informed them about posting of leaders and workers for the upcoming bypolls. “We were told which leaders will work in which zone for the upcoming bypolls. She told us to work in order to improve the party organisation on the ground,” said the leader.