State’s first data centre to be set up in Gr Noida

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state’s first data centre would be set up in Greater Noida with an estimated investment of over Rs 600 crore. The facility would be built on 20 acres of land in Greater Noida, government sources said.

“This project will generate employment for youths and also help IT companies in UP and elsewhere in conducting their business. It will be a first-of-its-kind data centre park, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities,” a government statement said.

A data centre refers to a large group of computer servers connected to a network, said a government spokesperson.

“Such centres are used by companies for large-scale storage, processing and distribution of data. There are millions of consumers of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube in the state and keeping the data connected to these users is expensive and difficult. Aadhaar card data, in addition to banking, retail trade, healthcare, travel and tourism data is also important,” said the spokesperson.

As the power consumption of the proposed data centre would be high, the state government has prepared a roadmap in this regard.“ As per the plan, open access will provide power to the data centre park. Due to lack of an appropriate data centre, data from all parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, is stored abroad,” the government said.

The statement said the main intention behind the project is that it would ensure that “data of the country’s citizens was kept safe within its boundaries”.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made arrangements for the land by giving instructions to the officials concerned, in accordance with the state’s development and employment scheme.

“The Hiranandani Group, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, is now looking at UP after building such data centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad,” said the spokesperson, who added that other companies had also shown interest in the project.

“After the data centre is set up, companies operating in other states will also be connected to UP. For investments in the data centre sector, Rack Bank, Adani Group and other companies have proposed an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore,” the spokesperson added.

