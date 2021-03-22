State-of-the-art cultural centre and auditorium unveiled in Gorakhpur

The CM said modern facilities had been provided in this auditorium for public programmes, seminars and cultural programmes. While the government provides facilities, it is the responsibility of the local public to handle them and hand them over to the next generation. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium and Cultural Centre in Gorakhpur district on Sunday.

The facility has been built by the state Department of Culture at a cost of about Rs 52 crore. It can seat 1,076 people in the main auditorium and 250 people in a smaller one. The centre has state-of-the-art facilities such as a media conference hall, parking space, a canteen and a library.

At the event, Adityanath released a book published by the Department of Culture on the state government’s achievements in the last four years. In his address, the chief minister said people from the cultural field in Gorakhpur had made constant demands for auditoriums for public programmes in the district. Adityanath said the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium should be associated with public welfare and national welfare programmes envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Art and culture become a medium for awakening society, he added.

The CM said modern facilities had been provided in this auditorium for public programmes, seminars and cultural programmes. While the government provides facilities, it is the responsibility of the local public to handle them and hand them over to the next generation, he added.

The CM said the Ramgarh Tal lake in Gorakhpur had turned into a popular tourism spot. He said earlier there used to be a mound of dirt and filth in the area, but now movies are filmed there because of the transformation. Adityanath said a water sports complex centre would be built in the district and the Gorakhpur Zoo would also be inaugurated soon.

Listing other development initiatives undertaken by his government in the district, the chief minister said by July a fertiliser factory would start functioning. It would provide farmers with better facilities and generate employment at the local level, he added.

Adityanath said the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana had been implemented to help students with preparation for competitive exams. Free coaching facilities were being provided as part of the scheme, he added. The CM also said that schemes had been prepared for the uplift of villages, the poor, farmers, and the youth.