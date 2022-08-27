State govt moves to scale up infrastructure in Braj region

AFTER VARANASI and Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government, with assistance from the Centre, will focus on improving infrastructure facilities surrounding the Braj region as well.

A plan for development of 84 kosi parikrama marga in the Braj has been approved by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, A 12.8-km long rail line connecting Mathura to Vrindavan has also been proposed.

While the development surrounding Mathura-Vrindavan has long been talked about, a recent stampede during Janmashtami has led to more emphasis on developing amenities and infrastructure.

Sources inform that while the state government wants to develop a corridor like the one in Varanasi for Kashi Vishwanath Temple, development surrounding the temple in Mathura is restricted due to litigations.

Officials inform that a public interest litigation was recently filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking for development of amenities surrounding the temple and their further move would depend on the direction of the court.

Meanwhile, the government’s plans to undertake other developments surrounding Vrindavan, include 84 kosi parikrama marg, regarding which a Detailed Project Report is being prepared, and also the Mathura-Vrindavan bypass project worth Rs 6100 crore, which has also been approved by the NHAI.

The government has also proposed to build a railway line connecting Mathura to Vrindavan, which would benefit devotees coming from different parts of the country as well as abroad.

At present, most of the devotees have to take the road route to reach Vrindavan. Sources said this railway line is expected to be around 12.8-km long and would cost nearly Rs 850 crore. Officials said a pre-feasibility report has been prepared by the Railway land Development Authority in this regard and the project is likely to be approved soon.