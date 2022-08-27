scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

State govt moves to scale up infrastructure in Braj region

A plan for development of 84 kosi parikrama marga in the Braj has been approved by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, A 12.8-km long rail line connecting Mathura to Vrindavan has also been proposed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function in Meerut on Friday. He flagged off 76 new garbage collection vehicles of the municipal corporation. (Express Photo)

AFTER VARANASI and Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government, with assistance from the Centre, will focus on improving infrastructure facilities surrounding the Braj region as well.

A plan for development of 84 kosi parikrama marga in the Braj has been approved by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, A 12.8-km long rail line connecting Mathura to Vrindavan has also been proposed.

While the development surrounding Mathura-Vrindavan has long been talked about, a recent stampede during Janmashtami has led to more emphasis on developing amenities and infrastructure.

Sources inform that while the state government wants to develop a corridor like the one in Varanasi for Kashi Vishwanath Temple, development surrounding the temple in Mathura is restricted due to litigations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

Officials inform that a public interest litigation was recently filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking for development of amenities surrounding the temple and their further move would depend on the direction of the court.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the government’s plans to undertake other developments surrounding Vrindavan, include 84 kosi parikrama marg, regarding which a Detailed Project Report is being prepared, and also the Mathura-Vrindavan bypass project worth Rs 6100 crore, which has also been approved by the NHAI.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The government has also proposed to build a railway line connecting Mathura to Vrindavan, which would benefit devotees coming from different parts of the country as well as abroad.

More from Lucknow

At present, most of the devotees have to take the road route to reach Vrindavan. Sources said this railway line is expected to be around 12.8-km long and would cost nearly Rs 850 crore. Officials said a pre-feasibility report has been prepared by the Railway land Development Authority in this regard and the project is likely to be approved soon.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:23:26 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Romantic Novel

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement