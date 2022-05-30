State Executive Meet: BJP chalks out 2024 roadmap, aims all 75

After its return to power in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s state executive committee met for the first time in Lucknow on Sunday to chart the party’s roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the inaugural session of the one-day meet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth called upon party leaders to help BJP win all the 75 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 General Elections.

He also invoked Ram Temple and said that after the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Kashi and other religious places in the state were “waking up (angadayi li hai)”.

“Pichli karyasamiti ke baad aapne Kashi Vishwanath dham ke bhavya udghatan ko bhi dekha hai. Ayodhya me bhagwan shree Ram ke bhavya mandir nirman ke baad, ab Kashi ne jo angdai li hai, woh humare saamne hai. Roj ek lakh shrdhalu Kashi darshan ke liye aa rahe hain. Kashi Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ke vision ke anurup apne naam ko sarthak kar raha hai. Mathura, Vrindavan, Vidhyavasini Dham, Naimish Dham, Shuk Teerth sahit sabhi teerth ek baar fir se nai angadai lete hue aage badhte hue dikhai de rahe hain. In sthitiyon me hum sabko aage badhna hoga (After the previous state executive meeting, you have seen the grand inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Kashi too has awaken after the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Over one lakh devotees visit Kashi daily. Kashi is making its name meaningful as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All religious places, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Vidhyavasini Dham, Naimish Dham, Shuk Teerth, are seen to be waking up and moving ahead. We all have to also move forward in these circumstances),” a BJP release quoted Adityanath, as saying.

Adityanath’s remarks came amid the legal proceedings over the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi, also known as Kashi.

The chief minister also reiterated that unlike in other states, Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully in Uttar Pradesh, and for the first time “Alvida Ki Namaz” was not offered on roads during Ramzan.

Talking about his government’s decision to remove loudspeakers and microphones from religious places, Adityanath said, “Mics in the past were the reason for riots, anarchy and tension between two sides.”

Expressing gratitude to the party’s central leadership and party workers for their contribution and hard work in the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections, Adityanath said that his government would fully cooperate with the party in helping people and achieving its goals.

“In our first budget, tabled in the Assembly last week, we have allocated Rs 54,000 crore to fulfil 97 of the 130 promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra ( the party’s election manifesto)… Without these ‘sankalp’ (promises), there is no ‘vikalp’ (alternative),” he said.

Claiming that women voters, who constitute the “aadhi abaadi” (half of the population), voted for the BJP, Adityanath said that due to the hard work of party workers, the people of UP “rejected Opposition’s propaganda, conspiracies, alliances and mega-alliances”. “Those who had dreamt of hatching conspiracies of fragmented mandate… taking forward their loot machinery, all of them were unmasked,” Adityanath said.

Congratulating Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, Adityanath said with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP will succeed in achieving its target of winning all the 75 seats from UP. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving ahead to become a new India, and the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is also ready… To meet this goal, we will have to reach door-to-door with the achievements of the state and central governments,” he added.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 71 seats and ally Apna Dal two seats in UP. Five years later, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and its ally collectively won 64 seats against the grand alliance of SP-BSP-RLD.

BJP to hold events to mark 8-yr of Modi govt

Lucknow: To mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government, the UP BJP is going to hold a number of programmes from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of “seva, sushashan aur garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of poor)”.

On June 1, CM Yogi Adityanath, state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CMs will speak about the achievements of the Modi government. On June 2 and 3, BJP MPs, district unit chiefs, ministers and MLAs will release a booklet on the achievements of the Modi government. After June 10, Union ministers will travel to districts and speak to people about the achievements, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said.

Bansal also said that ’75 ghante booth per’ (75 hours at the booth) campaign will run from June 4 to June 14. ENS