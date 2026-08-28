‘Stampede’ at UP Raksha Bandhan event? Family claims woman died

The event was organised by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, who was present at the function. (Express Photo)

The family of a 45-year-old woman has alleged that she died in a ‘stampede-like situation’ during a mass Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Bareilly Club Mela Ground on Thursday.

The event was organised by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, who was present at the function. Bareilly Police, however, said it has not received any official information or complaint regarding the alleged death and are probing it. Mayor Gautam also denied that any such incident occurred during the event.

The woman, Madhu Singh, lived in Chatipur area in Bareilly.

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“Madhu had gone to the event with several women from her neighbourhood. A stampede broke out, and she suffered breathing difficulties after being caught in the crush. Her condition deteriorated and she later died,” alleged her brother-in-law, Anesh Singh.