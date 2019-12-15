Varanasi SSP orders probe into‘video’: Want to protest? Do it at home, SHO tells protesters over citizenship law

The officer has been identified as Shashi Bhushan Rai, SHO of Jaitpura police station in Varanasi. (Representational/Express photo) The officer has been identified as Shashi Bhushan Rai, SHO of Jaitpura police station in Varanasi. (Representational/Express photo)

Varanasi police have ordered a probe against a station house officer (SHO) after a video showed him purportedly abusing and threatening a group of people who were protesting against the new citizenship law and the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday.

The officer has been identified as Shashi Bhushan Rai, SHO of Jaitpura police station in Varanasi.

Anil Kumar, circle officer of Chetganj area, had been asked to probe the incident, tweeted Varansi police on Friday.

In the purported video, the protesters are heard telling policemen that they are holding a peaceful protest against the new law and NRC.

“If you have to protest, do it at home. How come you are on the road?… Does the road belong to your father?… You don’t know me. Your whole family will ruined,” SHO Rai allegedly says.

“The new law will be implemented,” he allegedly says.

In the purported video, the protesters are heard telling Rai that they are not violating any norms and are going to submit a memorandum. Rai replies, “You are provoking each other.”

Speaking to The Sunday Express, CO Kumar said, “There were a lot of people there and only a few policemen. You have to understand the situation.” He added that he had called the protesters for the probe and would check if the protest was peaceful or violent.

SHO Rai told The Sunday Express that the video was edited and the protesters were vandalising public property.

“The video is an edited version. We reached after they had pelted stones. There was an election in a college and most of the policemen were busy there. We have submitted a report to the Additional City Magistrate regarding the incident,” said Rai.

Varanasi SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the probe would be conducted and if required, action would be taken. “I have been told that only one video has been made viral. There are apparently other videos too where the protesters are abusing the SHO. He should not have used such a language. But we only take action only after getting the report of the probe,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, the treasurer for AIMIM’s Varanasi unit, Zahid Hashmi, said the video was not edited and the protesters were holding a peaceful march when Rai threatened them. “He abused us. He threatened to finish our entire family. It can be heard in the video. The video is unedited and the protest was peaceful… We want action against the SHO,” said Hashmi, who claimed to have shot the video.

