SSP Deo closed history-sheet of BJP leader, police tell govt

The state government had recently written to the Kanpur police seeking a report on Thakur's history-sheet and Raj Ballabh Pandey.

AFTER IT was found that the history-sheet of a BJP youth wing leader, Sandeep Thakur, was closed by the then SSP Anant Deo in 2019, Kanpur Police Commissioner has now sent a report to the state government on the issue.

Anant Deo is currently under suspension for alleged negligence in taking action against gangster Vikas Dubey during his tenure. Dubey was involved in the killing of eight policemen before he himself was shot dead in a police encounter in July last year.

In the report, Kanpur Police Commissioner has given details about the role of one Raj Ballabh Pandey, who is wanted for allegedly freeing a wanted criminal after the latter was arrested in Naubasta area on June 2.

The state government had recently written to the Kanpur police seeking a report on Thakur’s history-sheet and Raj Ballabh Pandey.

Police claimed that upon checking, it was found that the history-sheet of Sandeep Thakur, opened at Barra police station in Kanpur, was destroyed following the directives of the then SSP in November 2019. According to the police, as per records, six criminal cases were registered against Sandeep Thakur, including that of murder and attempt to murder. The UP Goonda Act was also invoked against him.

“The record states that the history-sheet of Sandeep Thakur was closed by then Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, on the basis of a report submitted by the Circle Officer and station house officer,” said Commissioner Aseem Arun.

After the closure of history-sheet, the police stop keeping a watch on the person concerned.

BJP Yuva Morcha’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand region president Vikas Dubey said Sandeep Thakur is vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand region. “I have sent reports about Sandeep Thakur to the party leadership,” said Dubey.

The murder case against Sandeep Thakur was filed in 2002 and it is pending in court. The most recent case against Sandeep Thakur was filed in 2007 on charges of attempt to murder, which is also pending in court.

“We have sent a report, sought by the state government, on Sandeep Thakur and Raj Balab Pandey,” said Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun.

Sources said the government sought a report on the basis of an application filed by Raj Ballabh Pandey’s father Radhey Shyam, a former Kanpur South district president of the BJP. According to police, Raj Ballabh is accused of being involved in rescuing a history-sheeter, Manoj Singh, after he was nabbed by a police team from outside a guest house in Naubasta where BJP leader leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria was holding his birthday party.