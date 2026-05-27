SSC exam cancelled in a few Uttar Pradesh centres over ‘technical disruptions’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid protests by candidates over alleged “technical disruptions”, the Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) on Tuesday cancelled the Constable (General Duty) Examination, 2026, at several centres in Uttar Pradesh.
In a series of posts on X, the SSC said that technical disruptions were reported at one centre each in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Muzaffarpur during the forenoon shift on May 25 (Monday). “As a result, tests scheduled at these centres were cancelled and affected candidates were rescheduled for subsequent dates,” it added.
According to the SSC, disruptions continued at a part of the iTech centre in Prayagraj, leading to some candidates advocating a boycott and affecting the ongoing examination at another part of the same venue.
“Accordingly, the examination at this Prayagraj venue has been cancelled for all remaining days. Affected candidates will be rescheduled. The SSC plans to complete the examination process for all candidates by May 31, 2026 (Sunday).”
The SSC has been conducting the exam since April 27, 2026. According to the Commission, tests are being held in multiple shifts across the country at about 230 centres, and are scheduled to conclude on May 31.
Earlier, candidates staged protests over alleged mismanagement at the Prayagraj examination centre.
According to police, several candidates alleged that technical glitches had severely disrupted the examination process. The situation escalated after candidates, angered by the reported server failures and inadequate arrangements at the centre, allegedly vandalised property inside the premises and demanded cancellation of the examination.
The protesting candidates later blocked the Prayagraj–Varanasi GT Road, briefly disrupting traffic movement. Additional police personnel were rushed to the spot and eventually brought the situation under control. The protest was withdrawn only after the police convinced them.
Station House Officer (Inayat Nagar) Sanjay Gupta said traffic movement remained disrupted for around 15 minutes before normalcy was restored. He added that no FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.
The same examination centre had witnessed similar scenes a day earlier, when candidates allegedly protested inside the premises over complaints of mismanagement during the SSC GD examination. Following the disturbances, the Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) cancelled the second and third shifts of the examination, citing technical reasons.
Similar problems were also reported in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Lucknow, where overcrowding allegedly occurred after examination centres were assigned more candidates than their capacity.
As per the statement uploaded by SSC on its website, the Monday second-shift examination at Maharishi IT Institute Online Examination Center in Gorakhpur was also cancelled, citing technical reasons.
“Affected candidates are advised to regularly check their registered e-mail IDs and contact numbers for further updates regarding rescheduling and examination details. At all other examination centres across the country, the examination has been conducted smoothly,” the SSC added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram