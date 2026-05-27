SSC exam cancelled in a few Uttar Pradesh centres over ‘technical disruptions’

As per the statement uploaded by SSC on its website, the Monday second-shift examination at Maharishi IT Institute Online Examination Center in Gorakhpur was also cancelled, citing technical reasons.

Amid protests by candidates over alleged “technical disruptions”, the Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) on Tuesday cancelled the Constable (General Duty) Examination, 2026, at several centres in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of posts on X, the SSC said that technical disruptions were reported at one centre each in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Muzaffarpur during the forenoon shift on May 25 (Monday). “As a result, tests scheduled at these centres were cancelled and affected candidates were rescheduled for subsequent dates,” it added.

According to the SSC, disruptions continued at a part of the iTech centre in Prayagraj, leading to some candidates advocating a boycott and affecting the ongoing examination at another part of the same venue.