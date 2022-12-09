SP’s biggest win would have been in Rampur had polls been fair: Akhilesh Yadav

IF A “fair election had happened in Rampur, the biggest win would have been recorded there,” Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in Mainpuri, he thanked voters of the constituency and also congratulated ally RLD’s candidate in Khatauli, who won the seat in the bypoll.

Akhilesh, who was accompanied by his wife and newly-elected MP Dimple Yadav, said, “I would like to thank everyone… our party cadre here. This is a historic win and I thank the booth workers and the senior leaders too. This result has given an indication that negative politics can’t win. Netaji [SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav] always ensured that people came together. He always worked on harmony. This has been supported by people and I thank the people of Mainpuri. The way Netaji worked on development here… We will take it forward.”

“The administration put pressure here on the directions of the BJP government. But I am happy that people didn’t pay heed to that pressure and voted for the SP remembering Netaji,” he said.

“I congratulate the RLD candidate who has won in Khatauli. I am sad that in Rampur, people weren’t allowed to vote, and the administration meted out as much injustice as it could. Despite all that, people came out and voted. In Rampur, people had decided to stand by honourable Azam Khan ji. They did so and voted. If a fair election had happened there, the biggest win would have been in Rampur,” said Akhilesh.