Sporting tilak & dhoti-kurta, Vedic scholars from Varanasi Sanskrit colleges give cricket a shot

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
When young ‘batuks’ (Sanskrit scholars of Vedas) sporting tilak and tripund marks on their forehead and attired in dhoti-kurta entered the playground, it clearly was an unusual sight.
On Tuesday, the Shastrarth Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Varanasi organised a one-day cricket tournament with live commentary in Sanskrit, in an attempt at blending ancient Indian tradition with the modern sport.
Four Varanasi-based Sanskrit institutions — Shastrarth Mahavidyalaya, International Chandramouli Charitable Trust, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth and Chidanand Sanskrit School — participated in the contest. It was organised to mark the 82nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Shastrarth Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.
The tournament was held on the ground of Jai Narayan Inter College, Ramapura, and witnessed an enthusiastic participation from the students and the staff. The event was formally inaugurated by Ganesh Dutt Shastri, former principal of the institution and a recipient of the President’s Award.
Shastrarth Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya principal Pawan Kumar Shukla said the main objective behind organising the tournament was to ensure that ‘batuks’ were not viewed only as Sanskrit scholars or priests who perform religious rituals only. The institution aims to provide them with equal opportunities in the field of sports, where they can display their talent and skills, he added.
“The purpose was also to convey to the public that while the students hold the Vedas in one hand, they also confidently hold a bat and ball in the other, symbolising a balance between tradition and modern pursuits,” Shukla said.
“The players attired in dhoti-kurta and sporting tilak and tripund marks on their forehead were the main attraction of the tournament. A large number of people visited the tournament venue to witness the matches, which concluded in a well-organised manner. All the players were below 20 years of age,” he said.
The matches were played in a 10-over format using a tennis ball, making them fast-paced and exciting for both players and spectators.
After a series of closely contested matches, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth won the tournament, with Shastrarth Mahavidyalaya securing the runner-up position.
An organiser said that one of the highlights of the tournament is that the entire commentary was delivered in Sanskrit, showcasing the students’ command over the language in a creative and engaging way.
This initiative gained national recognition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the programme in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast two years back, he added.
Shukla said their college currently has a strength of 367 students from 17 states, most of whom come from rural backgrounds.
Ayush Dwivedi (19), a student of shastri third-semester who hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, said it was a thrilling experience to be a part of the tournament.
He scored 24 runs.
Aditya Tiwari (20), a native of Chhapra district in Bihar, scored 15 runs. “This is the second time I participated in the tournament,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.