Sporting tilak & dhoti-kurta, Vedic scholars from Varanasi Sanskrit colleges give cricket a shot

The event was formally inaugurated by Ganesh Dutt Shastri, former principal of the institution and a recipient of the President’s Award.

When young ‘batuks’ (Sanskrit scholars of Vedas) sporting tilak and tripund marks on their forehead and attired in dhoti-kurta entered the playground, it clearly was an unusual sight.

On Tuesday, the Shastrarth Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Varanasi organised a one-day cricket tournament with live commentary in Sanskrit, in an attempt at blending ancient Indian tradition with the modern sport.

Four Varanasi-based Sanskrit institutions — Shastrarth Mahavidyalaya, International Chandramouli Charitable Trust, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth and Chidanand Sanskrit School — participated in the contest. It was organised to mark the 82nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Shastrarth Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

The tournament was held on the ground of Jai Narayan Inter College, Ramapura, and witnessed an enthusiastic participation from the students and the staff. The event was formally inaugurated by Ganesh Dutt Shastri, former principal of the institution and a recipient of the President’s Award.