A proposed partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is an attempt to capture a life journey straddling the two neighbouring states — and beyond.

The governments of the two states are considering signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote religious and heritage tourism, officials said. The proposal includes extending Neeb Karori Baba Circuit in UP to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, both linked to 20th century spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, and also connecting various sites related to the epic Mahabharata.

Officials said the move will allow the two states to offer tourists wider travel options across their borders.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The proposal to include Kainchi Dham comes after a suggestion by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj. It was discussed at a review meeting chaired by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday, attended by Amrit Abhijat, Director General, Tourism.