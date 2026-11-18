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A proposed partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is an attempt to capture a life journey straddling the two neighbouring states — and beyond.
The governments of the two states are considering signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote religious and heritage tourism, officials said. The proposal includes extending Neeb Karori Baba Circuit in UP to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, both linked to 20th century spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, and also connecting various sites related to the epic Mahabharata.
Officials said the move will allow the two states to offer tourists wider travel options across their borders.
The proposal to include Kainchi Dham comes after a suggestion by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj. It was discussed at a review meeting chaired by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday, attended by Amrit Abhijat, Director General, Tourism.
Officials said the idea was to develop tourism circuits that connect destinations in both states rather than promote them separately. The proposed arrangement could help attract pilgrims and tourists to multiple destinations and encourage longer stays.
Kainchi Dham, the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba near Nainital, is a prominent spiritual destination attracting devotees from across India and abroad. Its inclusion would extend the Neeb Karori Baba Circuit beyond UP.
During the meeting, UP’s ongoing tourism projects and its 2026-27 action plan were also reviewed.
Officials said the first phase of the Awadh Kesari Rana Beni Madhav Baksha Singh Library in Rae Bareli has been completed. At Lamhi in Varanasi, fresh research for the proposed Munshi Premchand Memorial Museum and Library has brought additional material for its presentation to visitors.
The meeting also reviewed the handover process for the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, where the auditorium, façade improvements, and landscaping have been completed.
Separately, the department is examining the feasibility of a sightseeing bus service in Prayagraj and identifying land for the proposed Parampara Bhawan in Lucknow, envisioned as a centre for tourism and cultural activities.