scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Speeding up infrastructural upgradation in industrial areas: UPSIDA

Being the nodal agency for the development of industrial infrastructure in the state, the UPSIDA has a key role in attracting mega and super mega investments to help achieve the state government’s ambitious target of growing into a $1-trillion economy in the next five years, the CEO said.

upsida, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), up infrastructural upgradation in industrial areas, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAt a review meeting held on Sunday in Lucknow, UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari took stock of the ongoing works and directed the engineers to ensure the development of necessary infrastructure facilities under the state government's "Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission".

Ahead of the next year’s investors summit, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is speeding up the upgradation of infrastructure in its industrial areas, officials said on Sunday.

At a review meeting held on Sunday in Lucknow, UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari took stock of the ongoing works and directed the engineers to ensure the development of necessary infrastructure facilities under the state government’s “Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission”.

Maheshwari said that advanced infrastructural facilities were a must to attract “mega and super mega investments in industrial units”.

Being the nodal agency for the development of industrial infrastructure in the state, the UPSIDA has a key role in attracting mega and super mega investments to help achieve the state government’s ambitious target of growing into a $1-trillion economy in the next five years, the CEO said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

Facilities to be upgraded in industrial areas include roads, drainage systems, street lights etc.

More from Lucknow

Pointing out that all this has to be done ahead of the investors’ summit, he also instructed officials to make the entrepreneurs as well as the general public aware of important schemes of the state government and authority by publicizing them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:31:01 am
Next Story

Dalits tired of seeking rights, it’s time they become ruling class: Mayawati

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement