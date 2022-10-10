Speeding up infrastructural upgradation in industrial areas: UPSIDA

Ahead of the next year’s investors summit, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is speeding up the upgradation of infrastructure in its industrial areas, officials said on Sunday.

At a review meeting held on Sunday in Lucknow, UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari took stock of the ongoing works and directed the engineers to ensure the development of necessary infrastructure facilities under the state government’s “Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission”.

Maheshwari said that advanced infrastructural facilities were a must to attract “mega and super mega investments in industrial units”.

Being the nodal agency for the development of industrial infrastructure in the state, the UPSIDA has a key role in attracting mega and super mega investments to help achieve the state government’s ambitious target of growing into a $1-trillion economy in the next five years, the CEO said.

Facilities to be upgraded in industrial areas include roads, drainage systems, street lights etc.

Pointing out that all this has to be done ahead of the investors’ summit, he also instructed officials to make the entrepreneurs as well as the general public aware of important schemes of the state government and authority by publicizing them.