Speeding car kills 4 girls returning from community feast on yet-to-be-opened stretch of Ganga Expressway in Rae Bareli

Four girls were killed, and five others critically injured after a speeding car ran them over on the under-construction Ganga Expressway in the Jagatpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, Sunday evening.

The victims were returning on foot after attending a bhandara (community feast) in the neighbouring Chuli village when a car coming from the opposite direction struck them on the expressway.

Local residents rushed to the scene and shifted the injured, all from Kodar village, to a nearby hospital. Four girls, including three adults, were declared dead on arrival. The remaining five victims, all below 18 years of age, are undergoing treatment, and doctors have described their condition as critical.