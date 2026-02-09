Speeding car kills 4 girls returning from community feast on yet-to-be-opened stretch of Ganga Expressway in Rae Bareli

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four girls were killed, and five others critically injured after a speeding car ran them over on the under-construction Ganga Expressway in the Jagatpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, Sunday evening.
The victims were returning on foot after attending a bhandara (community feast) in the neighbouring Chuli village when a car coming from the opposite direction struck them on the expressway.
Local residents rushed to the scene and shifted the injured, all from Kodar village, to a nearby hospital. Four girls, including three adults, were declared dead on arrival. The remaining five victims, all below 18 years of age, are undergoing treatment, and doctors have described their condition as critical.
After hitting the victims, the car lost control and crashed into a wall. The car was badly damaged in the crash, and its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle is registered in the Kaushambi district.
Senior administrative and police officers arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and began an investigation.
Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, said the stretch of the Ganga Expressway passing through Jagatpur is still closed to public traffic. He added that the vehicle has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver.
According to the police, the bhandara was organised by Dal Bahadur, a resident of Chuli village, and was attended by people from nearby areas. Nine girls from Kodar village also attended the event.
The 594-km, six-lane Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut and Prayagraj is nearly complete and awaiting inauguration. Built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore over four years, it provides east-to-west connectivity across 12 districts and covers 518 villages.
Officials said only minor works and trial runs remain, and the project is expected to be inaugurated after February 15. It includes 14 major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 32 flyovers, and 453 underpasses, making it Uttar Pradesh’s fifth major expressway project.
