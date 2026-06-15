‘Speed up road, bridge projects in eastern UP’: Yogi Adityanath sets June-end deadline for approvals

Keeping in view the approaching monsoon season, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to speed up road and bridge projects in eastern Uttar Pradesh, setting June-end deadline for approvals of works proposed by public representatives.

Reviewing Public Works Department (PWD) projects in the Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions, Adityanath asked officials to launch a “mission-mode” drive to ensure that ongoing projects are completed on time and with quality.

The Chief Minister said road projects pending administrative clearances should be processed quickly and foundation-laying ceremonies held soon after approvals. He also instructed the officials to ensure that all resources are arranged before work begins to avoid delays during execution.