‘Speed up road, bridge projects in eastern UP’: Yogi Adityanath sets June-end deadline for approvals

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Keeping in view the approaching monsoon season, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to speed up road and bridge projects in eastern Uttar Pradesh, setting June-end deadline for approvals of works proposed by public representatives.
Reviewing Public Works Department (PWD) projects in the Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions, Adityanath asked officials to launch a “mission-mode” drive to ensure that ongoing projects are completed on time and with quality.
The Chief Minister said road projects pending administrative clearances should be processed quickly and foundation-laying ceremonies held soon after approvals. He also instructed the officials to ensure that all resources are arranged before work begins to avoid delays during execution.
“Works based on proposals from public representatives should be initiated immediately so that people can directly benefit from them,” he said during the meeting.
The review comes as the state government prepares its infrastructure agenda for 2026-27. Adityanath directed the PWD to prioritise road construction across all Assembly constituencies in the Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions and submit an action plan at the earliest so that funds can be released on time.
Officials were also told to complete the tendering process within the set timeline and ensure closer monitoring of projects on the ground. The Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to conduct regular reviews and use technology-based monitoring systems to track progress.
With several projects entering a crucial phase before the monsoon, Adityanath instructed the officials to focus on works that need to be completed before the rainy season.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Mohan Setu (bridge) in Deoria and directed officials to inspect the site and expedite the project. He also asked them to closely monitor contractors who secure projects through below-tender bids, saying their performance should be scrutinised to prevent delays and quality issues.
Emphasising worker safety, Adityanath directed the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam) to strictly follow safety norms at construction sites and ensure that workers are provided adequate safety gear.
Six workers were killed and at least three others were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Hamirpur district on May 28. Segments of the bridge, being built over the Betwa river, broke first and then the supporting pillars came crashing down.
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