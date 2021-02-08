Speed up development work in Ayodhya, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated his desire to develop Ayodhya as an important tourist destination in the world and inspected development projects in the district, including the construction of the Ram temple at the Ram Janambhoomi site.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete all development work in time, and said that the number of devotees visiting the temple town had been increasing since the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple. It was imperative to increase and improve facilities for tourists, he added.

Adityanath also issued directions to develop the “Ram ki Paidi” ghats in line with the “Har Ki Pauri” ghat in Hardwar in Uttarakhand while maintaining the flow of the Saryu.

“Chief Minister Adityanath said that in future they plan to run cruise ships from the ‘Naya ghat’. Today, several states are building their own guest houses in Ayodhya and several social organisations are building dharamshalas. Several saints and mahatmas are willing to construct temples and ashrams here and that is why the infrastructure and connectivity projects need to speed up.

The incomplete works need to be completed. The authorities should finish the darshan path, and widening of parikrama roads and footpath along with proper lighting,” the state Information Department said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to develop Ayodhya as an eco-friendly solar city and directed the power department to connect the electricity system to a system of solar power.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to identify trees more than a hundred years old, and secure them by developing them as heritage spots.

Trees from the “time of the Ramayana” are to be planted at the Ram Janambhoomi, the 14-kos and five-kos parikrama marg (one kos is approximately two miles), gram sabha lands and in parks to ensure that Ayodhya doesn’t appear to be a concrete jungle, but a place to natural beauty, according to the government statement.

Adityanath also directed the administration to establish a direct dialogue with shopkeepers in the markets that will be removed due to development projects, and come up with a system for their employment.

The residents of Ayodhya should not be troubled in this journey of making it a world-class city, he added.