Murder of 6 STF men: 13 members of Thokia gang get life in jail

A Banda court has sentenced 13 members of the Thokia dacoity gang to life imprisonment for the murder six personnel of the UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and a police informer in July, 2007. All the accused were in jail following their arrest.

The ambush took place when a police team was looking for Ambika Patel alias Thokia in the area.

“Special Judge Nupur on Thursday sentenced 13 persons to life imprisonment in the case. The court also imposed a fine on convicts,” said government counsel, Shashi Srivastava.

According to the prosecution, the STF team gunned down Mayadeen, one of the members of Thokia gang near Ansuriya in Banda and were on the lookout for others when the gang members ambushed them in the Kolhua forest area. They fired at police teams in which six policemen died and four others were injured. A police informer was also killed in the firing.

The incident happened a day after the force gunned down dacoit Shiv Kumar Patel alias Dadua and nine of his associates in an encounter on July 21, 2007.

The police booked 16 persons in the murder case of STF personnel. One died and two were declared minors and their case file was transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board, added the prosecution.