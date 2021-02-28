‘SP’ worker booked for objectionable remarks against Congress leader

everal boats belonging to the Nishads were allegedly damaged by policemen after the clash.

A self-proclaimed Samajwadi Party worker was booked on Saturday for alleged objectionable remarks on social media against Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak.

An FIR was lodged against one Arun Kumar Yadav at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under IPC sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Pathak (28), who joined the Congress after quitting the SP in 2018, on Friday shared a Facebook post showing two pictures of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sitting on the floor with the Hathras victim’s family and of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sitting in a chair while the family of a Jaunpur undertrial who died on police custody was on the floor. The post was captioned “samajwad vs samajwad ka lifafa”.

Pathak, who is the vice-president of UP Congress’s social media department, on Sunday said some people’s comments to the FB post were “misogynistic and casteist”.

“I lodged a complaint via email (on Saturday night) after some people wrote extremely objectionable things about me on a post that I had shared. The comments were misogynistic and casteist, so I decided to lodge the complaint,” said Pathak.

She tweeted, “This kind of thinking about women is the reason why crimes against women are on rise in the state. If such people can’t control their language, then the law will have to teach them correct language.” She tagged the UP Police in the tweet, which had a screenshot of the objectionable comment.

Based on her complaint, Lucknow police lodged an FIR against a persona named Arun Kumar Yadav, who was among those who allegedly wrote the objectionable comments.

Hazratganj SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said, “We have lodged the case against Facebook user Arun Kumar Yadav, and have sought help from the cyber cell to identify the accused.”

SP spokesperson Juhie Singh condemned the language used by the Facebook user. “The language that was used in the comment section is not acceptable. We condemn such language against any woman. We don’t know who the Facebook user is and we will wait for the police inquiry to identify the person,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, Pathak’s husband, Anil Yadav (30), resigned from the SP after he alleged that the party did not take action against “those abusing his wife” and was instead removed from the party’s WhatsApp groups Saturday. “I have been a member of the Samajwadi Party for over 10 years. On Saturday morning, I was told by some party people on WhatsApp groups to ask my wife to not write such things and if she does, SP workers would continue using such language. Several senior leaders of the party remained quiet on this, and I was later removed from party WhatsApp groups. That is when I decided to resign from the party,” said Yadav, who held the posts of SP’s national spokesperson and Noida mahanagar chief.