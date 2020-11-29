SP will oppose conversion law in House, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Reacting to the UP government’s ordinance on forced or fraudulent religious conversions, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party was not in favour of any such law and will “fully oppose” it in the Assembly. Slamming the BJP, he extended support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and asked when the government will bring a law to help increase the income of farmers.

“The Samajwadi Party is not in favour of any such law and will fully oppose the Bill in the Assembly. We will also ask the government when they are bringing a law that helps increase the income of farmers. The government is running a scheme that when you do an inter-caste marriage then an award of Rs 50,000 will be given, and the same is for inter-religion marriage. If such a scheme is already there, then what is the rule of this new law,” said Akhilesh, adding that the government should also consider Article 21 of the Constitution, which talks of protection of life and personal liberty.

