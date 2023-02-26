SP trying to insult sacred text: CM on Ramcharitmanas row

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) over the controversy on Ramcharitmanas, saying that the objections raised by SP leaders raised on some chaupais (verses) of the epic were “taken in the wrong context.”

Replying on the Governor Anandiben Patel’s address during the Budget session in the state Assembly, Adityanath said, “The office of the Samajwadi Party is running a campaign against ‘Sant Tulsidas ji. It (SP office) is making efforts to insult a sacred text like Ramcharitmanas.” Adityanath’s remarks come weeks after SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya raised objections over certain portions of Ramcharitmanas and had demanded that such lines should be removed from the book, written by Sant Tulsidas. The BJP had demanded that the SP leadership should take action against Maurya for “insulting the sentiments of Hindus.”

However, SP president Akhilesh Yadav elevated Maurya as national general secretary of the party and asked the BJP to “explain the chaupai.”

In the past whenever mediapersons asked him about the matter, the Chief Minister said he would speak about it at an appropriate platform. The CM said on Saturday that when Uttar Pradesh was preparing for the Global Investors Summit held earlier this month and the entire country and the world was coming to the state, Samajwadi Party “intentionally” triggered a row about Ramcharitmanas and Tulsidas.

“Yaani aap, jiski marzi aaye wo Hinduon ka apmaan kar de? Jiski marzi aaye wo shararat kare. Apne anushar shastron ka vivechna kar le? Aap poorey samaj ko apmanit karna chahte hai?” (So, anyone can insult Hindus, do mischief and interpret holy books according to himself? You want to insult the entire society?)” asked Adityanath. .

The CM pointed out that Ramcharitmanas was composed in Awadhi and there was a statement in Awadhi that “bhaya itni der se keka taadat raha?” The CM asked SP MLA Rakesh Singh to translate that statement and the meaning of ‘taadat’ there.

When the CM asked the question to SP MLAs, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav gestured to members of his party to remain silent. The CM then asked MLAs from Bundelkhand about the meaning of a statement in Bundelkhandi — “bhaiyya more ladkan ko taade rakhiyo.” The CM said the meaning of that statement was “taking care of and educate someone.”

About the chaupai (verse) on which SP leader Maurya raised an objection, the CM said that the chaupai was in ‘Sundarkand’ of Ramcharitmanas when Lord Ram, over three days requested the sea for giving way to Lanka but did not get the path. When Ram trained an arrow on a bow and warned the sea, the sea (sea god) appears and reads that chaupai….dhol ganwar shudra pashu nari, sakal tadan ke adhikari.”

“This is about education, dhol is a musical instrument, ganwar means uneducated, shudra means shramik varg (labourers) and it’s not about a particular caste. And nari means woman. When it was written in the medieval era (madhya kaal), what was the condition of women that time? What was the situation of women when Ramcharitmanas was written? That is not hidden. Practices like child marriages had started that time only because anarchy prevailed at that time… I want to ask the Samajwadi Party, are you not insulting 100 crore Hindus by targeting a holy epic? How can somebody accept such kind of anarchy?”