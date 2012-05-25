SP slams petro price hike,mum on own poll promise of VAT cut

While the Samajwadi Party has criticised the UPA government for the steepest-ever hike in petrol price,it has itself not moved to reduce VAT (value-added tax) on both petrol and diesel  a promise it made in its elections manifesto. If the VAT is reduced,it will bring down petrol price from Rs 77.77 to Rs 73.18 per litre,a relief of Rs 4.59 per litre to the consumer.

The ruling party had promised a reduction in commercial tax on all those items that have a lower rate of tax in the neighbouring states of Delhi,Punjab,Haryana,Rajasthan,Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. It had promised to make tax rate on such items equal to the lowest tax rate in neighbouring state.

In UP,VAT of petrol is 26.55 per cent. In Delhi,it is 20 per cent,the lowest in the region. After the latest hike,the price of petrol in Lucknow is Rs 77.77 per litre while it is Rs 73.18 per litre in Delhi. If the tax rate is brought at par in UP,petrol price in Lucknow should also be the same as in Delhi. Before the hike,the price in UP was Rs 69.83 per litre and Rs 65.64 in Delhi.

Sources said the government is silent about its election promise because reducing tax on petrol and diesel to the level the SP had promised in its manifesto would mean a revenue loss of about Rs 3,000 crore annually.

Earlier,the Commercial Tax Department had calculated that if the government reduced tax on petrol to 20 per cent,at par with Delhi,the state will have an annual loss of Rs 600 crore. Further,if tax on diesel was reduced to 9 per cent,the annual revenue loss would be Rs 2,000 crore.

Now,the hike will help the state earn an estimated Rs 320 crore extra tax annually,as the tax income from each litre of petrol has gone up from Rs 14.34 to Rs16. About 1.6 lakh kilolitre petrol is sold in state every month,sources said.

B N Shukla,president,Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association,said,This is the right time for the state government to reduce VAT. It will give a respite of Rs 4.5 per litre to the public and because of the reduced tax on both petrol and diesel,the overall sale of petroleum will also increase,hence increasing the revenue.

He said he had written a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav,asking for reduction of the tax rate.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary demanded that the Government of India roll back the anti-people price hike,but was evasive about his partys promise.

The CM is thinking about the reduction of VAT and the final decision will be seen in the budget,he said,adding,The Chief Minister will decide whether the state will reduce VAT or not. But if the Centre rolls back the price hike,there is no need for the state to reduce VAT.

