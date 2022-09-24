SP, RLD walk out of Assembly

ON THE last day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly on Friday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha, accusing the BJP government of not giving replies on price rise and unemployment and other public-related issues. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too staged a walkout over the same issues.

SP members in the Legislative Council too staged a walkout from the Upper House on the same issues.

Later, SP president and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav led a march of the party MLAs and MLCs from Vidhan Bhawan to the party’s state headquarters.

As the Assembly convened on Friday morning for the Question Hour, Akhilesh raised the issue of Allahabad University students who are staging dharna on campus in protest against fee hike. “The House ran for four days but has inflation reduced? In this House, answers were not given by the government on inflation, unemployment etc. Health services are still a shambles,” he said before announcing a walkout.

While the session continued for other scheduled proceedings before it was announced adjourned sine die in the afternoon, SP MLAs did not come back to the House. They held a meeting at the party office and discussed the party’s participation in Assembly proceedings during the monsoon session.

RLD MLA from Thana Bhawan Ashraf Ali Khan said that his party legislatures also staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha with SP and stayed away from the House proceedings during the day.

The RLD had an alliance with the SP in the 2022 UP Assembly elections and both the parties had drawn a common strategy during the monsoon session of Assembly that had started on Monday and adjourned sine

die on Friday.

Advertisement

Earlier, before the start of session on Friday, Akhilesh led a delegation of the party MLAs and met the Governor Anandiben Patel over “false cases” being lodged against senior party MLA Azam Khan. In the meeting with the Governor, Yadav demanded that alleged harassment on Azam Khan should be stopped.

Earlier this week, SP legislators on Wednesday had protested against the alleged “harassment” of senior party MLA Azam Khan by the BJP government in the Assembly.