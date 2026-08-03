Donation boxes, bandages, posters: Samajwadi Party MLAs protest outside UP Assembly

From carrying symbolic donation boxes to sporting bandages, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, seeking to corner the BJP government on a range of issues — from the Ram Temple donations row to education and farmers’ concerns — as the Monsoon Session began.

Several SP legislators gathered outside the Assembly carrying placards and raising slogans, including “Chanda chor, gaddi chhor (Those who stole donations, leave power)”, “Prabhu Ram ka dhan, BJP ne kiya gaban (Lord Ram’s money has been embezzled by the BJP)” and “NEET nahi, cheat hai (It is not NEET, it is cheat)”.

The protest used different symbols to highlight the Opposition party’s allegations against the government while indicating the issues it is likely to raise in the House during the session.

While some legislators carried donation boxes in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding the Ram Temple ‘donation’ theft, others wore bandages to protest the alleged use of force against youth during the NEET protest in Delhi.

Other legislators carried posters alleging an “attack on the right to education”, linking the issue to the recent demolition notice served to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur as well as the SP’s allegations over reduction in the number of teachers in government schools.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SP legislator Ragini Sonkar said the party will seek a discussion in the Assembly on the Ram Temple donation issue.

“While we will be raising the issue of how the government is weakening the education system and neglecting farmers, the most significant issue is how the BJP is playing with people’s faith by supporting the theft of Ram Temple donations. We will request the government for a debate on the issue,” Sonkar said.

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SP MLA Sachin Yadav arrived at the Assembly with a symbolic bandage tied around his forehead and a plaster on one hand. He told The Indian Express that he wanted to raise the issue of the alleged paper leak and the lathi-charge on students who protested against it.

“All those who protested against the paper leak are facing police action now. Is this democracy? We are going to raise it in the assembly,” he said.

CM hits back

Hitting back at the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said those raising questions on the handling of donations at the Ram temple had earlier attempted to obstruct the temple’s construction, and slammed their “double standards”.

Speaking to reporters before the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Adityanath said: “The Ayodhya issue is being raised by those who had fired bullets at Ram devotees. They are the same people who used to resort to lathi-charge and firing when people raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

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He alleged that those criticising the handling of donations for the Ram temple had earlier tried to stall the temple’s construction by “deploying an army of lawyers” in courts.