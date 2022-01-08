SP poll promise led to panic in govt: Akhilesh on power waiver

A day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government halved power tariffs for farmers with tubewells, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that his party’s poll promise of giving free electricity led to “panic” in the government and prompted it to announce the waiver.

“Our first announcement in the New Year of providing free electricity up to 300 units to the poor has led to panic in the government. Now, I am hearing that they are lowering prices for electricity and have halved the tariffs for farmers. We want to give it for free, whereas they want to make it half. Now, the public will decide what they want,” Akhilesh said in Gonda after unveiling a statue of ex-minister Vinod Kumar Singh.

Singh died due to Covid-19 in May last year.

The SP chief also said that his party will give Rs 25 lakh to families of the 700 farmers who died during the protests against the farm laws.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, “You should ask why the CM is asking for a ticket for the upcoming polls from different seats. No one is giving him a ticket… He is not a member of the BJP. Senior BJP leaders are unhappy with him. They are saying that they worked hard to make the party, and he (Adityanath) came and took over the chair. What a weak CM he is.”