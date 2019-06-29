SP offered Mayawati respect, she couldn’t take it, says Aparna Yadav

TARGETING BSP chief Mayawati by claiming that she did not keep the dignity of respect given to her by the Samajwadi Party (SP), SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has claimed that the decision of a pre-poll alliance with the BSP was entirely that of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam was not actually in favour of it.

Aparna’s statement to mediapersons Thursday comes a few days after her tweet in which she said that she is saddened by the attitude of Mayawati towards SP. In the tweet, she had added that even in ‘Shastra’ it is written that those who cannot digest respect cannot digest disrespect either.

The tweet from Aparna was on June 3, the day Mayawati announced to contest that BSP would contest future elections alone. At a press conference the same day, she had said the alliance performed badly in the Lok Sabha elections because SP’s base vote – the Yadav community – didn’t support the SP in the Lok Sabha polls, even in seats dominated by them.

On June 24, Mayawati announced a permanent end to the alliance with the SP.

“We left no stone unturned in giving respect to Mayawati, but she did not keep the dignity of that respect. She was unable to digest the respect given by the SP. Those who can not digest respect cannot digest disrespect as well,” said Aparna.

On the decision of SP entering into a pre-poll alliance with the BSP, she said the decision of an alliance with the BSP was entirely of Akhilesh Yadav. “I don’t know who he consulted before taking the decision… Now, the SP faces a big challenge as it has very few seats in the Lok Sabha. All Samajwadis now need to come together and introspect deeply on the defeat,” she added.

She added that Mulayam was not in favour of a pact with the BSP and in the past, too, he always said no to the idea. He wanted that if there has to be an alliance, it should be post-poll instead of pre-poll, Aparna said, adding that being such a tall leader, Mayawati’s attitude was not good. Aparna said Mulayam was saddened by the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance could manage just 15 seats in UP, with BSP winning 10 and the SP just five – the third partner, RLD, did not win a seat. Earlier in 2014 while the BSP had failed to win even a single seat, SP was on the same number of five. The SP and BSP had first tied up before the Lok Sabha by-polls in the state in early 2018. After the alliance defeated the BJP in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, and Kairana, the two sides decided to extend their tie-up to the general elections last month.