Jan Vishwas Yatra: SP govt neglected Sonbhadra, BJP govt solved problems, says UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) government of his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav of neglecting the development of Sonbhadra, and claimed that the BJP government at the state and the Centre had addressed the problems that confronted people in the region. Sonbhadra is resource rich but had remained underdeveloped since Independence and people continued to suffer from water scarcity under the previous government, he added.

“Despite the region having many rivers, it was known for drought. The place that was a leader in electricity generation remained submerged in darkness. The region suffered due to the neglect of the previous government. However, the double-engine government addressed the problem of water scarcity and as a result, ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ was implemented,” the chief minister said while laying the foundation of a Rs 250-crore medical college that is scheduled to be built in the district.

Adityanath also launched almost 79 development projects worth Rs 514 crore before joining the BJP’s “Jan Vishwas Yatra”.

The chief minister said his government was working on a war footing to supply pure and clean potable water in Sonbhadra and the adjoining areas by 2022. The water quality would be as good as RO-purified water and would be crucial for improving the health of people in Sonbhadra, Adityanath told the audience. He added, “When the government lives up to public trust, then the significance and gravity of Jan Vishwas Yatra doubles.”

Lashing out at the Opposition, the chief minister said, “This yatra is being organised to reply to the anarchy of the previous governments.”

Further criticising the SP, Adityanath alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav government used to impose curfews during the festive season and people were not allowed to celebrate festivals in peace. “There used to be riots in Sonbhadra too under previous regimes, foodgrain never reached the needy, they were swallowed by the mafia who ruled the state,” he added.

Lauding ASHA, Anganwadi workers and auxiliary nurse midwives, and gram pradhans and panchayat members for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said their honorarium had also been increased.