Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

SP national convention on Sept 9, electing new president & 2024 strategy on agenda

Sources in the SP said that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was formally elected as party national president in 2017 during the Agra convention, is likely to be re-elected as the national president.

To elect its national president and chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold its national convention in Lucknow on September 29.

A day before that, the SP will hold its state convention where the party’s state unit president will be elected.

The SP started its membership drive in July. The active members will elect representatives for the state and national conventions.

SP national principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will be the election officer for conducting the organisational elections, the party said.

Explained

Big meet after loss

These conventions are going to be the first big SP meet after its loss in the 2022 polls. In July, after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh & Rampur, Akhilesh Yadav dissolved all the party wings. Only UP SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel, retained his post.

“In both the conventions, the party will pass political and economic resolutions on the issues of country’s economy, BJP’s bid to promote political defections, weaken the democratic institutions and causing threat to social harmony. UP’s deteriorated law and order and poor condition of education and health facilities will also be discussed in these resolutions,” the party said in a release.

On October 5, 2017, Akhilesh was unanimously elected national president of the Samajwadi Party at the party’s national convention in Agra. He was re-anointed to the position uncontested. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had, however, stayed away from that convention.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 04:55:01 am
