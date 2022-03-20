scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
SP MLA’s son, turncoats in BJP list of 30 for LC polls

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: March 20, 2022 4:33:00 am
The BJP on Saturday released a list of 30 candidates — including Arun Kumar Yadav whose father, Ramakant Yadav, was elected as the Phoolpur-Pawai MLA on an SP ticket in the recent Assembly polls — for the UP Legislative Council elections.

Arun was elected from the Phoolpur-Pawai assembly seat in 2017 as a BJP candidate. This time, the BJP had decided to not field him against his father.

A total of 36 seats will go to polls on April 9, and MLCs will be chosen by elected representatives in local bodies.

Besides Arun (Azamgarh-Mau), the BJP has fielded its yuva morcha president Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi from Etawah-Farrukhabad. He is cousin of BJP’s Farrukhabad MLA Sunil Dutt Dwivedi.

The saffron party has rewarded four MLCs who had had left the SP ahead of the assembly elections. They are Ravi Shankar Singh “Pappu” from Ballia, Rama Niranjan from Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, CP Chand from Gorakhpur-Maharajganj and Narendra Bhati from Bulandshahr. Ravi Shankar Singh is grandson of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

In Rae Bareli, Dinesh Pratap Singh, a two-term Congress MLC from the seat, is the BJP candidate for the Legislative Council.

