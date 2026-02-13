SP MLAs demand ‘full-time’ Home Minister: ‘Police are going out of control of govt’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The UP Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated discussion on the law and order situation in the state, with the Opposition Samajwadi Party MLAs demanding a full-time Home Minister.
At present, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has the Home Department portfolio.
Raising the law and order issue in the Assembly, SP MLA Ragini Sonkar claimed that fake encounters were increasing in the state as the police have become “uncontrolled”.
“Jis tarike se police sarkar ki belagam hoti ja rahi hai, UP fake encounters mein number one hai. Court ne fatkar lagayi hai, NCRB ke ankare batate hain police custodial deaths mein UP number one hai… In sabpe rok lagane ke liye is pradesh ko kya home minister degi ? (The way the police is going out of control of this government, that UP has become number one in the country in fake encounters. NCRM data shows that UP is number one in custodial deaths. To stop this, will the government give a full-time Home Minister to the state?),” the SP MLA from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district said.
“While UP is number one in loot and robbery, it leads even in crime against women. Officers do not have respect either for MLAs or for the legal system. Officers are undertaking fake encounters as they hope to get rewarded with medals, tickets or be made chairman of some public unit somewhere,” said Sonkar, adding that no action has been taken against “the goons who barged into KGMU”.
She cited instances of death of four children in Prayagraj Division belonging to Khatik community and alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was shying away from responding to the deaths of Dalit children.
Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna refuted Sonkar’s charge and said that Dalit children died of drowning, and the government has taken steps to assist the family.
Meanwhile, BJP and SP legislators came face-to-face as both refused to accept each other’s data on crimes in the state. While SP MLAs claimed that crimes against Dalits, women were increasing in the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister cited data indicating the crime rates had decreased in the state, which was objected by the SP legislators.
Speaker Satish Mahana, later, rejected the SP MLAs’ demand for a debate on the law and order issue in the state.
Later, demanding a discussion on law and order, SP MLA Atul Pradhan raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour towards Shankracharya in Prayagraj and also the demolition of a shop of one Moin Ahmed in Ayodhya.
“The government had alleged that Moin Ahmed belonged to the Samajwadi Party because he was a Muslim. He was put in jail for 19 months. His bakery was demolished in Ayodhya, and later the case against him did not stand in court. Will the government now apologise to him?” asked Atul Pradhan.
He said that the Samajwadi Party does not want to stop the government from taking action against criminals, but said that the action should not merely be based on caste and religion.
State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday accused the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) of working against farmers and instead working for the interest of industrialists when the party was in power in the state.
Replying to a question by SP MLA Anil Pradhan on “chakbandi” or agricultural land consolidation, Shahi said that his government was acquiring land from farmers “only after providing them proper compensation on market rate”.
Shahi alleged that the SP, when it was in power in the state four times, did not take such initiatives. He alleged that during its tenure, firing at the farmers was ordered in Noida and Ghaziabad “for Anil Ambani”.
“The farmers of Uttar Pradesh can never forget how your government ordered firing for the sake of Anil Ambani,” he said.
He also referred to an alleged firing incident linked to a Durg Cement project, saying it occurred during the SP regime. “Such incidents have never happened under the Yogi Adityanath-led government,” Shahi asserted.
