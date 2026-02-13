SP MLAs demand ‘full-time’ Home Minister: ‘Police are going out of control of govt’

The UP Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated discussion on the law and order situation in the state, with the Opposition Samajwadi Party MLAs demanding a full-time Home Minister.

At present, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has the Home Department portfolio.

Raising the law and order issue in the Assembly, SP MLA Ragini Sonkar claimed that fake encounters were increasing in the state as the police have become “uncontrolled”.

“Jis tarike se police sarkar ki belagam hoti ja rahi hai, UP fake encounters mein number one hai. Court ne fatkar lagayi hai, NCRB ke ankare batate hain police custodial deaths mein UP number one hai… In sabpe rok lagane ke liye is pradesh ko kya home minister degi ? (The way the police is going out of control of this government, that UP has become number one in the country in fake encounters. NCRM data shows that UP is number one in custodial deaths. To stop this, will the government give a full-time Home Minister to the state?),” the SP MLA from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district said.