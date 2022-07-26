scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

SP MLA surrenders in attempt to murder case filed 24 yrs ago, sent to judicial custody

“The court sent Rama Kant Yadav to judicial custody today,” said District Government Counsel, Azamgarh, Piyush Tripathi.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: July 26, 2022 4:37:09 am
Police had arrested five persons, including Yadav. However, they were later released on bail.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Phoolpur Pawai, Rama Kant Yadav, on Monday was sent to judicial custody after he surrendered before a court in Azamgarh in an attempt to murder case lodged against him in Phoolpur in 1998. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was pending against Yadav in the case.

“The court sent Rama Kant Yadav to judicial custody today,” said District Government Counsel, Azamgarh, Piyush Tripathi. “The proceedings of the case were stayed by Allahabad High Court. In April, the court vacated the stay,” said Yadav’s lawyer Adya Shankar Dubey. When Yadav did not appear before the court despite summons, an NBW was issued against him.

Dubey said the case dates back to December 1998 ahead of the parliamentary elections that year. Yadav was contesting from Azamgarh on a SP ticket while the BSP had fielded Akbar Ahmed Dumpy from the seat.

Dubey said, “On December 17, 1998 a heated argument took place between Yadav and Dumpy near Ambari police outpost, under the limits of Phoolpur kotwali police station. The situation turned ugly when their associates started pelting stones and also opened fire. The firing stopped after police reached the spot.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...
More from Lucknow

Police had arrested five persons, including Yadav. However, they were later released on bail. The police chargesheeted 78 persons, including Yadav and Dumpy, in the case on various charges, including attempt to murder and rioting.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement