SP MLA surrenders in attempt to murder case filed 24 yrs ago, sent to judicial custody

Updated: July 26, 2022 4:37:09 am
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Phoolpur Pawai, Rama Kant Yadav, on Monday was sent to judicial custody after he surrendered before a court in Azamgarh in an attempt to murder case lodged against him in Phoolpur in 1998. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was pending against Yadav in the case.
“The court sent Rama Kant Yadav to judicial custody today,” said District Government Counsel, Azamgarh, Piyush Tripathi. “The proceedings of the case were stayed by Allahabad High Court. In April, the court vacated the stay,” said Yadav’s lawyer Adya Shankar Dubey. When Yadav did not appear before the court despite summons, an NBW was issued against him.
Dubey said the case dates back to December 1998 ahead of the parliamentary elections that year. Yadav was contesting from Azamgarh on a SP ticket while the BSP had fielded Akbar Ahmed Dumpy from the seat.
Dubey said, “On December 17, 1998 a heated argument took place between Yadav and Dumpy near Ambari police outpost, under the limits of Phoolpur kotwali police station. The situation turned ugly when their associates started pelting stones and also opened fire. The firing stopped after police reached the spot.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Police had arrested five persons, including Yadav. However, they were later released on bail. The police chargesheeted 78 persons, including Yadav and Dumpy, in the case on various charges, including attempt to murder and rioting.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
