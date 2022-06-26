SP MLA Rakesh Kumar Verma, others booked for rioting, threatening public servant

Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Kumar Verma and five others have been booked on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty among others in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, the police said Sunday.

The police said that Rakesh Kumar Verma and others have been accused of making a false video to purportedly expose corruption by demolishing a wall of an under-construction government building during an inspection. They have also been accused of threatening the labourers and staff of the construction agency present at the site, the police added.

Station Officer, Kandhai police station, Triloki Nath Pandey said, “Shivsat village where the building is being constructed falls under the Raniganj constituency. No one has been arrested in the case”.

When contacted, Rakesh Kumar Verma said, “I exposed corruption and the government instead of taking action against the construction agency, booked me in the case.” “It appears that the government is promoting corruption. By lodging a case against me, the government is trying to threaten me but I will fight against corruption,” added Verma, who is a three-time MLA.

A video of Rakesh Kumar Verma in which he is purportedly seen demolishing a wall by pushing it with his hand is being widely shared on social media.

A Noida-based firm is constructing the Rajkhiya Engineering College in Pratapgarh.

According to the police, the project manager of the construction firm, Irshad Ahmed filed a complaint stating that on Thursday afternoon, the SP leader along with his associates and brother Monu came to the construction site at Shivsat village.

“The MLA’s associates weakened a wall constructed the same day by moving it several times. When people present at the spot objected, then the MLA and his associates threatened them. Later, the MLA prepared a video demolishing the same wall by pushing it with hand,” said Ahmed in his complaint. “Following the threat, 40 labourers did not come for work,” said Ahmed in his complaint, adding that MLA made his video viral on social media.

On Ahmed’s complaint, a case was filed against six named persons including Rakesh Kumar and his brother Monu at the Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh on Saturday.

They have been booked on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. The police also invoked the Damage to Public Property Act against them.

Rakesh Kumar Verma won the last assembly election from the Raniganj seat in Pratapgarh on a Samajwadi Party ticket.