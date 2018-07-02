‘SP MLA put pressure on me to withdraw gangrape complaint’

Police confirmed the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police confirmed the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A man has accused Kairana SP MLA Nahid Hassan on Friday of threatening him to withdraw a complaint against six persons said to have allegedly gangraped his 14-year-old daughter in Saharanpur in May.

An audio clip of the purported telephone conversation between them went viral on social media Saturday. In it, the MLA is purportedly heard threatening the father for registering a “fake FIR”.

The MLA later told The Indian Express that he did talk to the man and that the “abuses” heard in the clip were made out of anger.

Police are yet to book the legislator as they have decided to conduct a preliminary probe. The gangrape complaint was filed in May at the Gangoh police station against six named individuals, one of whom is related to the girl and is now in jail in connection with the case. Investigation against the five others is ongoing.

Police confirmed the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Jitendra Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO), said a medical test of the girl confirmed that she was around 18-years-old, while the complainant maintained that she was 14. In the FIR, the man said the accused, his relative, had forced his daughter into prostitution. The other five had allegedly sexually assaulted her. He also told police of several “witnesses”.

“MLA Hassan said that if I won’t withdraw the case then he would lodged fake rape cases against my family and me… he said he would kill me,” the father said in his complaint. MLA Hassan, meanwhile, claimed that the gangrape accusation was false.

“I was told by many that this person forced his daughter into prostitution. The jailed accused was a partner to this. However, they fell apart and the man registered an FIR against him. He also named a few other people, who were sexually involved with the girl, to blackmail them,” said Hassan. “Some of these people came to me for help. I decided to talk to the man and ask him not to ruin the lives of these people… some of them are students. About the abuses heard … talking to him made me a little angry and it came out of my mouth.”

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Agarwal confirmed the complaint against the Kairana MLA.

“On Sunday, the MLA met me with some other people who alleged that they were being extorted by the same man. They submitted affidavits claiming that those people who were said to be ‘witnesses’ in the gangrape case knew nothing about any gangrape. They requested me to take action against the man. They also said that they would give a complaint on Monday,” SSP said.

He added that they would investigate the whole matter and would proceed accordingly.

