SP MLA lists crimes against women, questions Yogi govt ‘kahan the aap?’

SP legislators led by Ragini Sonkar protest in the Vidhan Sabha during the special one-day session of the Assembly on Thursday. (experss photoby Vishal Srivastav)

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling BJP for allegedly failing to ensure the safety of women, Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar on Thursday listed crimes against women in the state and questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not meeting the victims.

Taking part in the discussion during the special one-day Assembly session on women empowerment, called by the government to censure Opposition for the defeat of the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, Sonkar, in a pointed question to the CM, asked, “Kahan they aap jab ghatna hui Hathras mein, Mathura mein, Meerut mein, Sultanpur mein, Kasganj mein, Kaushambi mein, Benaras mein, Lakhimpur Kheri mein, Unnao mein, aur Fatehpur mein jab betiyan barbard ho gayi. Kahan they aap? (Where were you when lives of daughters were destroyed in Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Sultanpur, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, and Fatehpur? Where were you?)”