SP MLA lists crimes against women, questions Yogi govt ‘kahan the aap?’

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Launching a sharp attack on the ruling BJP for allegedly failing to ensure the safety of women, Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar on Thursday listed crimes against women in the state and questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not meeting the victims.
Taking part in the discussion during the special one-day Assembly session on women empowerment, called by the government to censure Opposition for the defeat of the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, Sonkar, in a pointed question to the CM, asked, “Kahan they aap jab ghatna hui Hathras mein, Mathura mein, Meerut mein, Sultanpur mein, Kasganj mein, Kaushambi mein, Benaras mein, Lakhimpur Kheri mein, Unnao mein, aur Fatehpur mein jab betiyan barbard ho gayi. Kahan they aap? (Where were you when lives of daughters were destroyed in Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Sultanpur, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, and Fatehpur? Where were you?)”
“Main Uttar Pradesh ki nari hoon. Har roz jalayi jaati hoon… Aaj BJP ki sarkar apni nakaratmak soch se mahilaon ko kahin na kahin jinda jala rahi hai (I am a woman of Uttar Pradesh. I am burnt every day…Through its negative thinking, the BJP government is burning women alive somewhere or the other),” Sonkar hit out at the ruling party.
Referring to the recent incident in which BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal sustained burn injuries while setting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s effigy on fire during a protest in Bahraich, the MLA from SC-reserved Machhlishahr seat said it was Yadav who went to meet her first, and it was only later that the two deputy chief ministers visited her. “Jo asli mahila samman jaante hain, woh sabse pehle gaye (Those who truly respect women went to meet her first)”.
In a broader political attack, the SP MLA accused the BJP of diverting debates. “Chahe Parliament ho ya UP ki Assembly, Parliament mein Nehru ko koso aur UP mein Netaji ko — kyunki aapka yahi dhanda hai (Be it in the Parliament or the UP Assembly, this is what your tactic is…Blame Nehru in the Parliament and ‘Netaji’ in Uttar Pradesh),” she said, referring to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Highlighting the SP government’s record, Sonkar added, “Netaji ne panchayat chunav mein 33 pratishat arakshan laakar mahilaon ko BDC, pradhan aur block star par sthaan diya. Aap kya kar rahe ho? Chunav ko hi taal diya (Netaji secured 33 percent of the Panchayat elections, giving women positions at the BDC, Pradhan, and block levels. What are you doing? You called off the elections)”.
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